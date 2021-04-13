Dayton police chief, who responded to mass shooting, retires

In Dayton, he backed calls for gun controls, made urgent pleas against violence and championed community policing strategies, the newspaper reported.

But others like former community-police relations coordinator and candidate for the Dayton City Commission Jared Grandy said Biehl was less supportive of police reform than his progressive, public statements indicated, the newspaper reported.

"Nationally, policing is at a crossroads, and I want to thank Chief Biehl for helping to lead the department through some very difficult conversations and situations in recent years.” said Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein.

She said the search for a replacement for Biehl will start this month and the city will have an “open search with robust community input.”