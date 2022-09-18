dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton sets NCAA record in win over DII Kentucky St.

news
1 hour ago
Dante Casciola threw for thee touchdowns and Dayton beat Division II-level Kentucky State 46-3 on Saturday in the Flyers’ record-setting performance

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Dante Casciola threw three touchdown passes and Dayton beat Division II-level Kentucky State 46-3 on Saturday in the Flyers' record-setting performance.

For its effort, Dayton has now scored points in an NCAA-all-division record 500 straight games.

Casciola connected with Jake Chisholm on a 5-yard scoring pass near the end of the first quarter to set the consecutive points game record. Later, the duo connected on a 54-yard touchdown for a 17-3 lead with 10:39 left in the third quarter.

Dayton outgained the Thorobreds in total yardage 348-134.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

In Other News
1
CultureFest, MustardFEST draw crowds to downtown Springfield
2
Fresh CultureFest in Springfield returns with record number of vendors
3
Pike County murder trial: Forensic evidence takes center stage
4
Man flown to hospital after shooting at Springfield gas station
5
Military Women’s Memorial honors 99-year-old Hamilton woman as ‘Living...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top