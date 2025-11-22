Dayton wins 74-55 over North Carolina Central

By The Associated Press
48 minutes ago
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Deshayne Montgomery had 17 points in Dayton's 74-55 victory against North Carolina Central on Saturday.

Montgomery had five assists for the Flyers (5-1). Malcolm Thomas shot 3 of 6 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line to add 12 points. Amael L'Etang shot 5 for 9, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc, to finish with 11 points.

The Eagles (2-5) were led in scoring by Khouri Carvey, who finished with 15 points and four blocks. Gage Lattimore added 13 points and seven rebounds for North Carolina Central.

Dayton took the lead for good with 13:16 left in the first half. The score was 44-20 at halftime, with Montgomery racking up 10 points. Dayton pulled away with a 9-0 run in the second half to extend a 26-point lead to 35 points. They were outscored by North Carolina Central in the second half by a five-point margin, but still wound up on top, as Montgomery led the way with a team-high seven second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

