D.C. United brings losing streak into match against Cincinnati

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: DC United +128, FC Cincinnati +186, Draw +258; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: D.C. United will try to end a three-game slide when it takes on Cincinnati.

United is 0-2-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. United is third in the Eastern Conference with 36 shots on goal, averaging 5.1 per game.

Cincinnati is 3-2-1 in conference matchups. Cincinnati is fifth in the league with 37 shots on goal, averaging 5.3 per game.

Saturday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Benteke has scored five goals for United. Boris Enow Takang has one goal.

Evander has four goals for Cincinnati. Kevin Denkey has three goals.

SEASON SO FAR: United: Averaging 1.3 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 2.4 goals per game.

Cincinnati: Averaging 1.3 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Hakim Karamoko (injured), William Conner Antley (injured), Jackson Hopkins (injured), Randall Leal (injured).

Cincinnati: Teenage Hadebe (injured), Yuya Kubo (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.