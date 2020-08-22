X

DC United plays FC Cincinnati to scoreless draw

news | 1 hour ago
Bill Hamid made two saves to help D

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bill Hamid made two saves to help D.C. United play FC Cincinnati to a scoreless draw Friday night.

The teams combined for just three shots on goal, but both had attempts hit the woodwork. Donovan Pines headed a free kick off the crossbar in the eighth minute for D.C. United (1-2-3). Jurgen Locadia had a breakaway shot in the 84th but Hamid came out of his area to pressure the attempt and it went off the far post.

Przemyslaw Tyton's save for FC Cincinnati (2-3-1) came in the 24th minute on Ulises Segura's shot from a tough angle.

