DC United's Bono, Cincinnati's Celantano yield nothing in scoreless draw

Celentano had three saves in the first half for Cincinnati (1-0-2), the defending Supporters' Shield winners.

DC United is off to a good start under first-year coach Troy Lesesne, who went 14-10-8 as interim manager for the New York Red Bulls last season but was not retained. DC United snapped him up to replace Wayne Rooney.

Reigning MVP Luciano Acosta is still looking for his first goal this season for Cincinnati. He has two assists.

DC United returns home to host Inter Miami on Saturday. Cincinnati travels to play the New England Revolution on Sunday.

