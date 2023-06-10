De La Cruz, Abbott spark Reds over Cardinals 8-4

Luke Maile doubled twice with three RBIs and Steer had a sacrifice fly, two-run double and three RBIs.

Miles Mikolas (4-3) gave up five runs and seven hits in six innings.

Maile put Cincinnati ahead with a three-run double in the second, and the Reds opened a 5-0 lead in the third when Matt McLain tripled, Jonathan India was hit by a pitch, De La Cruz and Steer hit a sacrifice fly.

Paul Goldschmidt had an RBI double in the seventh, Dylan Carlson hit a two-run homer in the eighth against Kevin Herget and Nolan Arenado hit a solo shot in the ninth off Alexis Díaz.

ROSTER MOVES

Reds: Herget was recalled from Triple-A Louisville in his fourth stint with Cincinnati this season. … RHP Joel Kuhnel was optioned to Louisville. ... RHP Michael Mariot agreed to a minor league contract.

LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON

Caleb Adam Wainwright, 4, threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game. The crowd gave him a loud round of applause to pitcher Adam Wainwright's son.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: Placed OF Jake Fraley (bruised right wrist contusion) on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Thursday, an injury sustained when hit by a Caleb Ferguson pitch. Fraley has hit .262 with seven homers and 38 RBIs this season. ... OF TJ Friedl (left hamstring strain) was reinstated from the IL and went 0 for 5.

Cardinals: OF Lars Nootbaar (bruised lower back) remains limited because of pain and stiffness in his back. He is a few days away from returning to full baseball activities. …LHP Packy Naughton (left forearm strain) is on a rehab assignment and he will pitch an inning Sunday for Triple-A Memphis.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Hunter Greene (1-4, 3.92) hasn’t pitched since June 1. He skipped his last scheduled start because of stiffness in his right hip.

Cardinals: Wainwright (2-1, 5.97) takes an 11-17 record into Sunday's start against the Reds, his only losing record against an opponent he was more than one decision against.

