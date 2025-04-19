De La Cruz, McClain each hit a 3-run HR as Reds beat Orioles 8-3

Andrew Abbott (2-0) struck out 11 over six innings, giving up one run and two hits, in his second start since returning from the injured list following a rotator cuff strain.

Jose Trevino had three hits and walked once, and Austin Hays had two hits in his first game in Baltimore since the Orioles traded him to Philadelphia last July.

Heston Kjerstad homered for a second consecutive night, and Cedric Mullins hit his team-leading fifth as the Orioles failed in their first bid for three straight wins.

Key moment

After De La Cruz's homer in the third inning put Cincinnati in front, the Reds chased Povich in the fourth. Leading off the inning, Candelario homered 415 feet into the Orioles bullpen. Four batters later, McClain sent Povich's 0-1 offering about five rows deep into the seats in right center.

Key stat

Reds batters finished 6 for 16 against Povich, raising their season batting average against left-handers more than 20 points to .167. Prior to Friday, they had only 16 RBIs against lefties all season.

Up next

The Orioles are calling up RHP Bandon Young to make his MLB debut against Reds RHP Hunter Greene (2-1, 0.98 ERA).

___

AP MLB: https://www.apnews.com/hub/MLB

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP