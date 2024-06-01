YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Deadly Youngstown, Ohio, explosion caused by work crew cutting gas line they thought was turned off, investigators say.
In Other News
1
Champaign deputy gets free from crashed cruiser, jumps into water to...
2
Southwest Ohio city considers ban on food trucks operating in same...
3
NEW DETAILS: One-car crash claims life of Ross student in Butler County
4
200 televisions removed from Paycor Stadium during renovations are...
5
Local teen who suffered cardiac arrest at school thanks lifesaving team