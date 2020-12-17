Death sentence rejected for teen who killed Kent St student

Death row inmate Damantae Graham was sentenced to die for killing 18-year-old Nick Massa in February 2016 at an off-campus apartment. Graham, then 19, and two 17-year-old codefendants went to the apartment to steal drugs and money from the apartment's residents, according to court records. A fourth codefendant stayed outside in a vehicle.

The state Supreme Court has not always given weight to an offender's youth but has changed that position in other recent rulings, Justice Patrick Fischer said in the court's opinion. “We consider Graham’s youth—he turned 19 the month before he committed the offenses with three teenagers—to be a factor that carries significant weight,” Fischer said.