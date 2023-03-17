X

Defending champ OSU tops Northeastern in women's Frozen Four

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
46 minutes ago
Sloane Matthews, Makenna Webster and Hadley Hartmetz each scored and defending champion Ohio State eased by Northeastern 3-0 in the NCAA women’s Frozen Four

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Sloane Matthews, Makenna Webster and Hadley Hartmetz each scored and defending champion Ohio State eased by Northeastern 3-0 on Friday in the NCAA women's Frozen Four.

Top-seeded Ohio State (33-5-2) seeks its second championship in program history on Sunday in an all-WCHA final.

Ohio State came out aggressively in the first period, getting the first 11 shots on goal as Northeastern didn’t have a shot through the opening nine minutes.

Matthews scored her sixth goal of the year to open the scoring just 1:16 into the game when she buried a rebound from national goalie of the year Gwyneth Philips. It was the first shot of the game. The Huskies appeared to tie it at 1-all with 5:39 left in the first, but Ohio State challenged and it was overturned for a hand pass.

Ohio State improved to 24-0-1 this season when leading after the first period.

Webster scored her 15th goal of the season at 11:16 of the second on a one-touch shot off a pass from Jennifer Gardiner. Hartmetz’s shot from the blue line capped the scoring with 1:16 to go in the second.

Amanda Thiele made 16 saves for her fourth shutout of the season.

Northeastern (34-3-1), the No. 1 defense in the country, hadn’t allowed more than two goals in a game since a 3-0 loss to Providence on Nov. 15.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Longtime Butler County judge was ‘bigger than life’ in the courtroom
2
Local officers get crisis training focused on mental illness
3
Lebanon roadway paving, reconstruction projects to top $10.5M this year
4
Pike County murders: Billy Wagner likely won’t see trial until 2024
5
Middletown man admits to killing uncle after he ‘snapped’
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top