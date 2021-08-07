Defense seeks reduced term in slaying, dismemberment case

Prosecutors said the defendant and victim met in April 2016 and lived together but their relationship was volatile and the victim was killed in February 2017, apparently with a heavy, metal object. Authorities alleged Novoa then took her body to another home where he and a co-defendant dismembered it and put it in storage totes. The following month, Novoa held a bonfire to destroy the victim's clothes, papers and other items, authorities said.

Prosecutors alleged that sulfuric acid was used on portions of the body, but the parts that remained were moved to a freezer, then later moved to another freezer in a new apartment. That freezer was moved to a friend's home, where the friends discovered the remains in a backpack and called police, prosecutors said.

“Your planning, scheming and actions in this case have shocked the conscience of the community,” Judge Anthony Donofrio said during Novoa’s sentencing, according to Vindicator files. “Your actions were inhumane, cruel, sadistic and barbaric.”

The three-judge appeals court panel is expected to issue a ruling later.