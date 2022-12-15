Dejulius' 22 lead Cincinnati over Miami (OH) 103-76

Dejulius was 9-of-13 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) for the Bearcats (7-4). Landers Nolley II scored 20 points while shooting 8 for 11, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc. Viktor Lakhin recorded 14 points and finished 6 of 7 from the floor.

The RedHawks (4-6) were led by Mekhi Lairy, who recorded 20 points. Miami (OH) also got 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists from Anderson Mirambeaux. Morgan Safford also recorded 14 points.