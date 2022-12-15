dayton-daily-news logo
Dejulius' 22 lead Cincinnati over Miami (OH) 103-76

By The Associated Press
28 minutes ago
Led by David Dejulius' 22 points, the Cincinnati Bearcats defeated the Miami (OH) RedHawks 103-76

CINCINNATI (AP) — David Dejulius scored 22 points as Cincinnati beat Miami (OH) 103-76 on Wednesday night.

Dejulius was 9-of-13 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) for the Bearcats (7-4). Landers Nolley II scored 20 points while shooting 8 for 11, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc. Viktor Lakhin recorded 14 points and finished 6 of 7 from the floor.

The RedHawks (4-6) were led by Mekhi Lairy, who recorded 20 points. Miami (OH) also got 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists from Anderson Mirambeaux. Morgan Safford also recorded 14 points.

Cincinnati led Miami (OH) 50-33 at the half, with Nolley (12 points) their high scorer before the break. Cincinnati outscored Miami (OH) in the second half by 10 points, with Dejulius scoring a team-high 10 points after the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

