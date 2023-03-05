DeJulius' 30 lead Cincinnati past SMU 97-74

BreakingNews
Norfolk Southern train derailment: What we know about Clark County incident
news

35 minutes ago

news
35 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Bearcats defeated the SMU Mustangs 97-74 on Sunday led by David DeJulius' 30 points

CINCINNATI (AP) — David DeJulius' 30 points led Cincinnati past SMU 97-74 on Sunday.

Dejulius also contributed six assists for the Bearcats (20-11, 11-7 American Athletic Conference). Landers Nolley II scored 24 points and added five rebounds. Jeremiah Davenport was 4 of 9 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

The Mustangs (10-21, 5-13) were led in scoring by Zhuric Phelps, who finished with 17 points. SMU also got 14 points and six rebounds from Mo Njie. Efe Odigie also put up 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

