DeJulius, Cincy host FAMU

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Cincinnati's DeJulius has averaged 12.9 points while Jeremiah Davenport has put up 10 points and 4.3 rebounds. For the Rattlers, Randolph has averaged 17.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and three steals while Jalen Speer has put up 10.7 points.MIGHTY MJ: Randolph has connected on 31.3 percent of the 16 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 8 over the last three games. He's also converted 76.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Florida A&M is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 66 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 66.