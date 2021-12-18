DeJulius leads Cincinnati over Ashland 71-57

CINCINNATI (AP) — David DeJulius had 24 points, tying his season high, as Cincinnati topped Ashland 71-57 on Saturday.
Jeremiah Davenport added 22 points for the Bearcats.
Cincinnati scheduled Ashland after Saturday’s original opponent, Texas Southern, canceled its trip on Friday because of COVID-19 issues.
Derek Koch had 13 points and seven assists for the Eagles. Aaron Thompson added 12 points.
