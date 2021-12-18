Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

DeJulius leads Cincinnati over Ashland 71-57

news
1 hour ago
David DeJulius scored 24 points, tying his season high, as Cincinnati defeated Ashland 71-57

CINCINNATI (AP) — David DeJulius had 24 points, tying his season high, as Cincinnati topped Ashland 71-57 on Saturday.

Jeremiah Davenport added 22 points for the Bearcats.

Cincinnati scheduled Ashland after Saturday’s original opponent, Texas Southern, canceled its trip on Friday because of COVID-19 issues.

Derek Koch had 13 points and seven assists for the Eagles. Aaron Thompson added 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
American Red Cross: Blood supply is ‘historically low’
2
Cincinnati Children’s: ‘Our system is under stress’ due to COVID-19 and
3
Services set for Lewis, co-founder of Broad Street Bash in Middletown
4
Police: TikTok challenge threat toward ‘MHS’ is not Monroe High School...
5
Virtual learning to continue at 2 Tecumseh schools after water main...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top