DeJulius leads Cincinnati past winless Cards for 7th in Maui

58 minutes ago
David DeJulius hit a 3-pointer from just inside midcourt at the halftime buzzer to give Cincinnati the lead and finished with 26 points for the Bearcats, who beat winless Louisville 81-62 to take seventh place at the Maui Invitational

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — David DeJulius hit a 3-pointer from just inside midcourt at the halftime buzzer to give Cincinnati the lead and finished with 26 points for the Bearcats, who beat winless Louisville 81-62 Wednesday to take seventh place at the Maui Invitational.

Louisville had taken a 30-28 lead lead on El Ellis’ jumper with five seconds left, leaving just enough time for DeJulius’ big shot on a fast break for a 31-30 lead.

DeJulius made another 3-pointer in the opening minute of the second half and the Bearcats (4-3) built a double-digit lead by six minutes into the half. DeJulius made 6 of 14 3-pointers.

Landers Nolley II scored 21, Viktor Lakhin 12 and Mika Adams-Woods 10 for the Bearcats.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield scored 15, Ellis 13 and JJ Traynor 10 for Louisville, which dropped to 0-6 under first-year coach Kenny Payne, a former Cardinals star.

