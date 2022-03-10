Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

DeJulius lifts Cincinnati over East Carolina 74-63 in AAC

news
1 hour ago
David DeJulius had 22 points as Cincinnati beat East Carolina 74-63 in the American Athletic Conference tournament first round

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — David DeJulius had 22 points as eighth-seeded Cincinnati got past ninth-seeded East Carolina 74-63 in the first round of the American Athletic Conference tournament on Thursday.

Jeremiah Davenport had 11 points for Cincinnati (18-14). Mike Saunders Jr. added 10 points. John Newman III had eight rebounds.

Tristen Newton had 26 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Pirates (15-15). Vance Jackson added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Ludgy Debaut had four blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Butler County’s ‘The Voice’ stars sing at the Statehouse
2
Clark State lifts indoor mask requirement starting Monday
3
New Miami speed camera plaintiff didn’t want village financially...
4
Hamilton passes resolution in support of Ukraine after Russia’s ‘brutal...
5
Local PechaKucha event to return live on Saturday
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top