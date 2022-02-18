Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

DeJulius lifts Cincinnati past Wichita St. 85-76

news
1 hour ago
David DeJulius had 17 points and six assists as Cincinnati got past Wichita State 85-76

CINCINNATI (AP) — David DeJulius registered 17 points and six assists as Cincinnati beat Wichita State 85-76 on Thursday night.

Mika Adams-Woods had 15 points and six rebounds for Cincinnati (17-9, 7-6 American Athletic Conference). John Newman III added 13 points. Abdul Ado had four blocks.

Ricky Council IV had 17 points for the Shockers (13-10, 4-7). Dexter Dennis and Tyson Etienne each had 14 points.

The Bearcats improve to 2-0 against the Shockers for the season. Cincinnati defeated Wichita State 61-57 on Jan. 16.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Last of UDF’s founding family members dies at 101
2
Famed humorist P.J. O’Rourke’s beginnings included poverty, success at...
3
Newport Aquarium offers 100% free tuition to all employees
4
Suspected dynamite in Springfield turns out to be old road flares
5
Ohio Supreme Court dismisses New Miami speed cameras case
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top