DeJulius lifts Cincinnati past Wichita State 61-57

Hayden Koval had 13 points for the Bearcats (13-5, 3-2). John Newman III added 10 points.

Tyson Etienne had 14 points and six assists for the Shockers (9-7, 0-4), who have now lost four games in a row. Etienne's layup with 2:36 left to play gave Wichita State a 57-56 lead, but the Shockers went scoreless from there. Morris Udeze added 12 points and 11 rebounds. Ricky Council IV scored 11.