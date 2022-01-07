Hamburger icon
DeJulius scores 22 to lead Cincinnati over SMU 77-60

David DeJulius had 22 points and Cincinnati beat SMU 77-60

CINCINNATI (AP) — David DeJulius had 22 points and Mika Adams-Woods scored 17 and Cincinnati beat SMU 77-60 on Thursday night.

John Newman III added 12 points for Cincinnati (11-4, 1-1 American Athletic Conference) which scored a season-high 44-first half points and led by 17 at intermission.

Kendric Davis had 16 points for the Mustangs (11-4, 2-1), whose eight-game win streak came to an end. Emmanuel Bandoumel scored 13 and Michael Weathers 11.

