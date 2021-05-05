Dem opposition nixes GOP fix for Ohio redistricting glitch

The number of congressional districts in Ohio was reduced from 16 to to 15 with the release of new census data last week. Updated U.S. House maps will need to reflect that loss of a district.

The U.S. Census Bureau has said it anticipates detailed population data to arrive in the states around Aug. 16 — more than four months after the April 1 date on which it normally arrives.

For that reason, Huffman envisioned adding a one-time mechanism to the state constitution that would have set up a mechanism for state lawmakers to adjust the dates through floor votes. He also supported a related reduction in the one-year residency requirement for state legislative candidates to live in their districts to nine months.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is pursuing legal action to try to get census data sooner and Fair Districts Ohio, a coalition of voter rights groups, has suggested that another alternative would be to move the 2022 primary from May to June to give candidates additional time with the new maps.