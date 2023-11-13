BreakingNews
DeMarlo Hale hired as Blue Jays' associate manager under Schneider

DeMarlo Hale was hired by the Toronto Blue Jays as associate manager under John Schneider after three seasons as Terry Francona’s bench coach in Cleveland

Credit: AP

TORONTO (AP) — DeMarlo Hale was hired by the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday as associate manager under John Schneider after three seasons as Terry Francona's bench coach in Cleveland.

The 62-year-old Chicago native was Toronto's bench coach from 2013-18, became an Atlanta minor league coach and special assistant in 2019, then was the Braves' interim first base coach in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season when Eric Young decided not to travel.

Hale served as Cleveland's acting manager from July 29, 2021, through the end of the season while Francona was sidelined by health issues. The team went 30-33 with Hale in charge.

Toronto 89-73 in Schneider's first season, finishing third in the AL East behind Baltimore and Tampa Bay. The Blue Jays were swept by Minnesota in an AL Wild Card Series.

Hale coached for first base and outfield for Texas (2002-05), then was a third base coach (2006-09) and bench coach (2010-11) with Boston and a third base coach with Baltimore (2012).

After playing for five minor league seasons, Hale became hitting coach of Boston's Double-A New Britain team in 1992, then managed the Red Sox Class A team at Fort Lauderdale in 1993 and spent one season with Class A St. Petersburg in the St. Louis Cardinals' organization.

Hale returned to the Red Sox to manage Class A Michigan in 1995 and Double-A Trenton from 1997-99, then managed Texas' Triple-A Oklahoma team in 2000 and 2001.

