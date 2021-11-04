Democrat John Cranley pledges to fire PUCO as Ohio governor

Both proposals come as the actions of DeWine's appointee as commission chair, Sam Randazzo, have been under scrutiny in a federal probe that alleges former Republican House Speaker Larry Householder orchestrated a $60 million bribery scheme that included the passage of a nuclear plant bailout bill that benefited Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp.

As part of a deferred prosecution agreement, FirstEnergy said it paid Randazzo $22 million over the years, including the $4.3 million for future work on FirstEnergy's behalf that rolled in just before DeWine made him head of the commission.

Householder has denied wrongdoing, and Randazzo has said he executed his duties as commission chair "conscientiously, lawfully, and mindful of striking the right balance between competing interests." DeWine, who was warned Randazzo had FirstEnergy ties, has stood by the appointment.

Cranley's proposal would require utility commissioners to have at least three years of experience in one or more relevant fields: economics, law, finance, accounting, engineering, physical or natural sciences, natural resources, or environmental studies.

Under his plan, commission appointees would be precluded from holding stocks or bonds in a regulated utility or receiving any compensation, direct or indirect, from a regulated utility for at least a year. Those people would also have to pass a background check.