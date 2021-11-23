Democratic group sues over Ohio GOP's new congressional map

Committee Chair Eric Holder, attorney general under former President Barack Obama, said in a statement that the map is “an insult to Ohioans,” who overwhelming supported redistricting reform in 2015 and 2018.

Republicans, who controlled the mapmaking process, assert the map is fair, constitutional, competitive and does not unduly favor either political party or its incumbents.

“When compared to the other proposals offered from House and Senate caucuses, both Republican and Democrat, the map in SB 258 makes the most progress to produce a fair, compact, and competitive map," DeWine said in a signing statement.

The NDRC's suit targets DeWine and the other members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission, rather than state lawmakers who ultimately okayed the map. Voters empowered the commission with a potentially pivotal role in approving Ohio's legislative and congressional district maps. It missed its deadline for approving a congressional map without taking a vote.