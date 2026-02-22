Denkey, Hagglund score late to lead Cincinnati 2-0 past Atlanta United in season opener

Hagglund doubled their tally with a header from a Bryan Ramírez corner in the 90th minute. Hagglund suffered two broken ribs and a collapsed lung against Atlanta in on May 25 last year, missing more than two months.

Cincinnati lost 2025 MVP finalist Evander due to a hamstring injury 13 minutes into the game. He was replaced by Gerardo Valenzuela.

Denkey missed a golden chance in the 56th minute. After a turnover from center back Juan Berrocal fell to Denkey, he had a one-on-one chance with Hoyos, but hit the outside of the right post.

It was the first game for Atlanta United manager Gerardo “Tato” Martino, the former Argentina and Barcelona manager who most recently managed Inter Miami from 2023-24 and coached Lionel Messi at all three stops.

