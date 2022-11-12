Dennis' 23 lead Toledo past UAB 93-85

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rayj Dennis scored 23 points to help Toledo defeat UAB 93-85 on Friday night.
Dennis added seven assists for the Rockets (2-0). Setric Millner Jr. scored 21 points and added five rebounds. JT Shumate was 7 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 20 points.
Jordan Walker finished with 25 points, four assists and four steals for the Blazers (1-1). Tavin Lovan added 13 points for UAB. KJ Buffen also put up 11 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
