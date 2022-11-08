BreakingNews
$1.9B Powerball drawing delayed due to technical issues
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dennis has 23 in Toledo's 85-70 win against Valparaiso

news
29 minutes ago
Rayj Dennis scored 23 points to help Toledo defeat Valparaiso 85-70 in a season opener

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Rayj Dennis scored 23 points to help Toledo defeat Valparaiso 85-70 on Monday night in a season opener.

Setric Millner Jr. scored 15 points and added 10 rebounds, and Ra’Heim Moss finished with 15 points.

The Beacons were led in scoring by Quinton Green, who finished with 20 points. Valparaiso also got 18 points and 12 rebounds from Ben Krikke.

NEXT UP

Toledo’s next game is Friday against UAB. Valparaiso hosts Western Michigan on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Coroner identifies Springfield man shot to death Sunday night
2
Kroger scan-as-you-go shopping carts being tested in area
3
Springfield shooting leaves man dead
4
Pike County murder trial postponed due to evidentiary issues
5
Bass Pro Shops coming to Streets of West Chester
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top