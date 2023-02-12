Dennis scores 18, Toledo beats Eastern Michigan 70-63

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Rayj Dennis finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds to power Toledo over Eastern Michigan 70-63 on Saturday night for its ninth straight victory.
Dennis added three steals for the Rockets (19-6, 10-2 Mid-American Conference). Setric Millner Jr. scored 17 points and grabbed five rebounds. Dante Maddox Jr. also scored 17.
Tyson Acuff scored 36 points to lead the Eagles (6-19, 3-9). Orlando Lovejoy added eight points, seven rebounds and three steals.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Tuesday. Toledo hosts Miami (OH) while Eastern Michigan hosts Akron.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
In Other News
1
People pack Spooky Nook Sports for first large tournament in facility
2
Fairfield Twp. woman caught on doorbell camera warning family of house...
3
Oxford’s first medical marijuana dispensary opens
4
SW Ohio a hotbed for legal sports gambling in January; Kentuckians...
5
Ex-Butler County auditor Roger Reynolds’ wants new trial, says state...