Denny Stolz, former Michigan State football coach, dies at 89

Michigan State announced Stolz died on Thursday. The family informed the school of his death, and no cause was given.

Stolz was 126-92-2 over 21 seasons with the Spartans, Bowling Green, San Diego State and Alma College. He was the 1974 Big Ten coach of the year and was also named the top coach in the Mid-American Conference, Western Athletic Conference and Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association.