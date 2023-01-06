Denver puts home win streak on the line against Cleveland

The Cavaliers are 7-10 on the road. Cleveland averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 11-8 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 25.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 9.5 assists for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

Donovan Mitchell is scoring 29.0 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 16.8 points and 6.7 assists over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 119.1 points, 43.6 rebounds, 30.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 114.2 points, 42.1 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Peyton Watson: out (adductor), Jeff Green: out (hand), Collin Gillespie: out (leg).

Cavaliers: Dean Wade: out (shoulder), Darius Garland: day to day (thumb), Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Donovan Mitchell: day to day (rest), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.