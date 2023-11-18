Denver visits Cleveland on 3-game road skid

Denver Nuggets (9-3, first in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (6-6, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver will try to stop its three-game road slide when the Nuggets play Cleveland.

The Cavaliers are 2-3 on their home court. Cleveland is 3-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

The Nuggets are 2-3 on the road. Denver ranks fifth in the league with 34.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Nikola Jokic averaging 10.3.

The Cavaliers are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Nuggets allow to opponents. The Nuggets are shooting 50.4% from the field, 5.3% higher than the 45.1% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is averaging 35 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 3.5 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Cavaliers. Evan Mobley is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 13.7 points and 11.3 rebounds for the Nuggets. Jokic is averaging 30.5 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 110.5 points, 44.3 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points per game.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 114.2 points, 46.0 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.3 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Isaac Okoro: out (knee), Donovan Mitchell: out (hamstring), Ricky Rubio: out (personal).

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (knee), Jamal Murray: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.