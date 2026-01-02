DePaul Blue Demons face the Xavier Musketeers on 3-game slide

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul enters the matchup with Xavier as losers of three games in a row.

The Blue Demons have gone 6-3 at home. DePaul has a 4-6 record against teams over .500.

The Musketeers are 1-2 against Big East opponents. Xavier ranks ninth in the Big East with 33.3 rebounds per game led by Filip Borovicanin averaging 7.8.

DePaul averages 74.1 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than the 75.1 Xavier allows. Xavier has shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 42.1% shooting opponents of DePaul have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Gunn is shooting 45.5% and averaging 13.9 points for the Blue Demons. RJ Smith is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tre Carroll is averaging 16 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Musketeers. Roddie Anderson III is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Musketeers: 7-3, averaging 79.6 points, 36.3 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.