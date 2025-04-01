DePaul takes on Cincinnati following Blocker's 25-point game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -9.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul visits Cincinnati after Layden Blocker scored 25 points in DePaul's 85-81 overtime loss to the Creighton Bluejays.

Cincinnati averages 70.5 points and has outscored opponents by 4.8 points per game.

DePaul ranks sixth in the Big East shooting 34.6% from 3-point range.

Cincinnati's average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game DePaul gives up. DePaul has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 42.9% shooting opponents of Cincinnati have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simas Lukosius is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 10.3 points. Jizzle James is shooting 38.0% and averaging 16.8 points over the past 10 games.

Isaiah Rivera averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. CJ Gunn is averaging 14.3 points and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Blue Demons: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.