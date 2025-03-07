DePaul takes on Xavier in Big East Tournament

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul plays in the Big East Tournament against Xavier.

The Blue Demons' record in Big East games is 8-10, and their record is 5-8 in non-conference games. DePaul allows 70.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.2 points per game.

The Musketeers are 1-17 in Big East play. Xavier has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

DePaul averages 64.9 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 62.6 Xavier gives up. Xavier averages 50.5 points per game, 19.6 fewer points than the 70.1 DePaul allows to opponents.

The teams did not meet in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorie Allen is shooting 45.7% and averaging 19.7 points for the Blue Demons. Taylor Johnson-Matthews is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Meri Kanerva is scoring 10.7 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Musketeers. Aizhanique Mayo is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Musketeers: 0-10, averaging 46.0 points, 20.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.