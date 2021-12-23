Depleted Ravens face Bengals with playoff hopes on the line

LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Ravens 41-17 on Oct. 24, in Baltimore.

LAST WEEK: Ravens lost to Packers 31-30; Bengals beat Broncos 15-10.

RAVENS OFFENSE: OVERALL (5), RUSH (3), PASS (12), SCORING (16).

RAVENS DEFENSE: OVERALL (19), RUSH (1), PASS (31), SCORING (19).

BENGALS OFFENSE: OVERALL (15), RUSH (20), PASS (11), SCORING (9).

BENGALS DEFENSE: OVERALL (15), RUSH (5), PASS (26), SCORING (11).

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Ravens minus-9; Bengals minus-3.

RAVENS PLAYER TO WATCH: WR Marquise Brown caught 10 passes last weekend, but gained just 43 yards on those receptions. Given how well TE Mark Andrews is playing, there should be room for Brown to contribute more.

BENGALS PLAYER TO WATCH: WR Tyler Boyd was the go-to guy last week for Joe Burrow on a day when Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase combined for three catches and 26 yards. Boyd had his best game since Sept. 30, grabbing five passes for 96 yards and Cincinnati’s only TD.

KEY MATCHUP: Bengals' passing game against Baltimore secondary. Burrow wasn't outstanding last week but made some critical throws to Boyd and TE C.J. Uzomah. Higgins and Chase are capable of explosive plays. Baltimore’s injury-depleted secondary had its problems against Aaron Rodgers last Sunday. Baltimore ranks second to last against the pass, allowing 264.9 yards per game.

KEY INJURIES

Ravens: QB Lamar Jackson missed the last 1 ½ games with a sprained ankle. Backup Tyler Huntley has played well enough that the Ravens may not want to rush back Jackson if he isn’t 100%. He is day to day. … S Chuck Clark, CB Jimmy Smith and WR Sammy Watkins were some of the key players on the COVID-19 list last weekend. LB Justin Houston joined them Monday. … Baltimore came out of last weekend’s game with injuries to CB Tavon Young (concussion), WR Devin Duvernay (ankle) and OL Tyre Phillips (knee). ... The injury-plagued Ravens have had only four players start every game this season: LB Tyus Bowser, LB Patrick Queen, T Alejandro Villanueva and G Kevin Zeitler.

Bengals: LB Joe Bachie tore an ACL last Sunday and is out for the season. ... DE Khalid Kareem is in concussion protocol and is questionable. ... RG Hakeem Adeniji (ankle), DT D.J. Reader (knee) and TE Drew Sample (foot) also are day to day.

SERIES NOTES: In 2018, Cincinnati took a 23-22 series lead, the first time the Bengals had led it since they were up 3-2. Baltimore won five straight meetings after that until being blown out by Cincinnati in October. ... The Ravens swept the Bengals two consecutive seasons (2019 and ’20). Prior to 2019, the Ravens had not swept the Bengals since 2011. ... Since 2010, 14 of the 22 meetings have been one-score decisions. ... The Ravens have outscored the Bengals 1,143-946 in the all-time series.

STATS AND STUFF: The Ravens have lost three straight games by a combined four points. … Despite his injury problems, Jackson still leads QBs with 767 yards rushing. … Andrews had 10 catches for 136 yards and two TDs last weekend, making him the second TE ever (Travis Kelce in 2018) with at least 10 catches, 100 yards receiving and a receiving TD in consecutive games. … Huntley last week became one of seven QBs since 1960 to throw for at least 200 yards and two TDs and rush for 70 yards and two TDs in a game. The others are Josh Allen, Mike Vick, Daunte Culpepper, Steve McNair, Kordell Stewart and Fran Tarkenton. ... Cincinnati has the fewest penalties (58) and penalty yards (481) in the NFL. ... The Bengals’ offense has scored on 34 of 40 trips to the the red zone (24 TDs, 10 FGs), sixth best in the NFL. ... Burrow is third in the NFL in yards per passing attempt (8.37) and tied for third in pass plays of 40 or more yards (10). ... Burrow is ranked fourth in completion percentage (68.7). ... Cincinnati RB Joe Mixon had only 58 rushing yards last Sunday but still ranks second in the league in attempts (262) and yards (1,094). ... Burrow's 12 TDs are third best in the league. ... Bengals rookie Chase is tied for third with six receptions of 40 or more yards, and tied for third with 10 touchdown catches. ... The Cincinnati defense has 40 sacks, tied for third best in the NFL. ... Bengals rookie K Evan McPherson's nine FGs of 50 or more yards are a league best. His 58-yarder in last Sunday's win was a franchise record.

FANTASY TIP: Andrews caught 10 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns last week. He’s averaging 75.9 receiving yards per game, which puts him on pace to set a single-season franchise record.

