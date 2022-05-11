Derby-winning rider Leon serving suspension by Ohio stewards

Leon’s future includes another ride aboard Rich Strike in the Preakness on May 21 in Baltimore if the horse is entered, Perrin added. Messages left with trainer Eric Reed were not immediately returned.

“Our job is to go where we need to be, but we don’t make those decisions,” Perrin said, comparing the stewards’ decision to a technical foul in basketball. “But that horse will be sticking with him for sure. You can never forget the things you did that got you to ride in the Kentucky Derby and the people that helped get you there.”

Leon rode 80-1 longshot Rich Strike to a three quarters-length upset victory over 4-1 favorite Epicenter in the Derby after Friday's last-minute entry following a scratch and a start from the No. 20 outside post position. The chestnut colt paid $163.60 as the second-biggest underdog to win the Derby behind Donerail in 1913, who returned $184.90.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Jockey Sonny Leon tosses roses into the air as he rides Rich Strike to the winner's circle after winning the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel Caption Jockey Sonny Leon tosses roses into the air as he rides Rich Strike to the winner's circle after winning the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel