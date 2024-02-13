DeRozan and the Bulls take on conference foe Cleveland

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Chicago Bulls in Eastern Conference play Wednesday.

The Cavaliers are 7-4 against division opponents. Cleveland is the top team in the Eastern Conference in team defense, allowing 109.3 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

The Bulls are 15-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is 14-13 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

The Cavaliers are shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 47.0% the Bulls allow to opponents. The Bulls average 111.9 points per game, 2.6 more than the 109.3 the Cavaliers give up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Cavaliers won 109-91 in the last matchup on Jan. 16.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Strus is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 30.8 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

DeMar DeRozan is scoring 22.7 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Bulls. Coby White is averaging 22.7 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 47.7% over the past 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 119.1 points, 45.8 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.0 points per game.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 117.9 points, 43.0 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.6 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Dean Wade: day to day (illness).

Bulls: Zach LaVine: out for season (ankle), Patrick Williams: out (foot), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee), Alex Caruso: day to day (toe).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.