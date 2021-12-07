DeRozan, Chicago set for matchup against Cleveland

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland is averaging 19.3 points and 7.3 assists for the Cavaliers. Jarrett Allen is averaging 22.6 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

DeRozan is scoring 26.4 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Bulls. LaVine is averaging 25.4 points and 4.6 assists over the past 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 107.3 points, 47.3 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.5 points per game.

Bulls: 7-3, averaging 111.2 points, 44.8 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Dylan Windler: out (calf), Dean Wade: out (calf).

Bulls: Javonte Green: out (health protocols), Alex Caruso: out (hamstring), DeMar DeRozan: out (health protocols), Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Coby White: out (covid-19).

