DeRozan, Vucevic lead way as Bulls hold off Cavs 117-104

Markkanen led Cleveland with 28 points. The 7-footer from Finland made five 3s in his first game in Chicago and second against the Bulls since a sign-and-trade deal in August.

Darius Garland had 20 points and 12 assists. Evan Mobley added 18 points.

DeRozan had 16 in the second quarter. Chicago ended the half on a 10-0 run to go up 58-49, and the Bulls withstood several pushes the rest of the way.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: G Rajon Rondo (sore right hamstring) worked out with the G League's Cleveland Charge on Wednesday, and the feedback was positive, coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. The four-time All-Star missed his fifth consecutive game.

Bulls: Zach LaVine (sore left knee) and Lonzo Ball (bruised left knee) missed their third game in a row and will not travel to Milwaukee, Orlando and Oklahoma City, coach Billy Donovan said. LaVine has been shooting free throws and doing strength training, though not running or jumping. Ball changed treatment regimens, and his timeline to return depends on how he responds. ... G Alex Caruso had nine points over 22:55 after missing 13 games in a row because of a sprained left foot and then COVID-19. ... The Bulls signed F Malcolm Hill to a two-way contract. The Illinois native agreed to a 10-day contract with Chicago last week. ... The Bulls held a moment of silence for longtime Chicago sports radio reporter and talk show host Les Grobstein, who long ago recorded Lee Elia's famous profane postgame rant about Cubs fans. Grobstein, who was 69, died Sunday.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Host Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Bulls: Visit Milwaukee on Friday.

___

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) shoots over Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) shoots over Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

