Desmond Claude scores career-high 36, Xavier tops Georgetown 98-93

The Hoyas (9-20, 2-16) were led in scoring by Rowan Brumbaugh, who finished with 24 points. Jayden Epps added 20 points and seven assists for Georgetown. Supreme Cook also put up 15 points and 14 rebounds.

Claude scored 10 points in the first half and Xavier went into the break trailing 49-37. Claude scored 26 points in the second half to help lead Xavier to a five-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.