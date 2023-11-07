Desmond Claude's 25 points lead Xavier past Robert Morris 77-63

CINCINNATI (AP) — Desmond Claude's 25 points helped Xavier defeat Robert Morris 77-63 in a season opener on Monday night.

Claude was 10 of 17 shooting, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Musketeers. Quincy Olivari shot 5 for 10, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 13 points. Abou Ousmane finished 5 of 8 from the floor to finish with 11 points.

The Colonials (0-1, Horizon League) were led by Justice Williams, who recorded 21 points. Markeese Hastings added 14 points, 11 rebounds and four steals for Robert Morris. Stephaun Walker also had 11 points and eight rebounds.

NEXT UP

Xavier plays Friday against Jacksonville at home, and Robert Morris hosts Point Park on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.