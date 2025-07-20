Desmond Ridder returns to Cincinnati, signs with Bengals to battle for backup QB spot

Quarterback Desmond Ridder, who led the University of Cincinnati to a College Football Playoff spot in 2021, is returning to the Queen City after signing with the Bengals
FILE - Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

Credit: AP

1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — Quarterback Desmond Ridder, who led the University of Cincinnati to a College Football Playoff spot in 2021, signed with the Bengals on Sunday.

Ridder is entering his fourth season and gives the Bengals another veteran backup behind Joe Burrow. Ridder has played in 25 games and made 18 starts in previous stops with Atlanta and Las Vegas. He has passed for 4,002 yards in his career with 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also has rushed for five scores.

Jake Browning has been the Bengals' number two quarterback the past two seasons and has played in 12 games, including seven starts in 2023 after Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury.

Logan Woodside was waived to make room for Ridder.

Cincinnati also announced the signings of defensive tackles McTelvin Agim and Taven Bryan, along with center Andrew Raym.

The defensive line signings are likely to provide depth after first-round pick Shemar Stewart did not report with the rest of the rookies on Saturday, and Trey Hendrickson, last year's NFL sack leader, expected to hold out as he seeks a new contract.

Veterans report on Tuesday, with the first practice scheduled for Wednesday.

___

