Details of Shawn Armstrong's $5.5 million, 1-year contract with the Cleveland Guardians

Details of Shawn Armstrong’s $5.5 million, one-year contract with the Cleveland Guardians:
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
2026 salary: $4 million

2027 mutual option: $8 million (or $150,000 buyout)

Award bonuses:

Cy Young: $250,000 (2nd-3rd-$150,000; 4th-5th-$75,000)

All-Star and World Series MVP: $100,000

Rivera/Hoffman Reliever of the Year: $100,000 (finalist-$50,000)

League Championship Series MVP: $50,000

Also:

Hotel suite on road trips

