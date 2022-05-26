dayton-daily-news logo
Detention hearing waived in plot to kill George W. Bush

news
By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS, Associated Press
1 hour ago
A court document indicates a man being held on a charge of plotting to assassinate former President George W

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Iraqi man behind bars following his arrest on a charge of plotting to assassinate former President George W. Bush has waived his right to a detention hearing and will remain behind bars for now, according to a court document filed Thursday.

Shihab Ahmed Shihab Shihab, 52, also schemed to smuggle other Iraqis into the U.S. from Mexico to aid in the plot, after which they'd be smuggled back out through Mexico, prosecutors said in a criminal complaint filed in federal court in Columbus following his Tuesday arrest.

Shihab, who came to the U.S. from Iraq in 2020 on a visitor's visa, insinuated he had contacts with the Islamic State group, prosecutors said. It did not appear the plot came close to materializing, with confidential informants briefing the FBI from April 2021 through this month.

Shihab on Thursday waived his right to a detention hearing scheduled for Friday, according to the court document which did not provide details. A message was left with Shihab's federal public defender.

If convicted, Shihab could face up to 30 years in prison and $500,000 in fines.

