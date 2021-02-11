Detroit, Cleveland St. put streaks on line

UNBEATEN WHEN: Detroit is a perfect 8-0 when it holds an opponent to 75 points or fewer. The Titans are 0-8 when opponents score more than 75.

STREAK SCORING: Detroit has won its last three road games, scoring 79 points, while allowing 73 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Detroit is ranked second among Horizon teams with an average of 75.8 points per game. The Titans have averaged 80.4 per game over their five-game winning streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com