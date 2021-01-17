X

Detroit hosts Columbus after Larkin's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
Detroit hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets after Dylan Larkin scored two goals in the Red Wings' 4-2 win over the Hurricanes

Columbus Blue Jackets (0-2-0, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (1-1-0, fourth in the Central Division)

Detroit; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

Detroit finished 9-13-1 in division action and 12-23-2 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Red Wings scored 142 total goals last season while averaging 2.0 per game.

Columbus went 10-7-5 in division action and 13-10-11 on the road in the 2019-20 season. Goalies for the Blue Jackets compiled a .913 save percentage while allowing 2.5 goals on 29.8 shots per game last season.

The teams square off Monday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Darren Helm: out (health protocols).

Blue Jackets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

