Detroit hosts Columbus after Ryan's 2-goal game

Detroit finished 17-49-5 overall and 9-13-1 in division games in the 2019-20 season. Goalies for the Red Wings compiled an .886 save percentage while allowing 3.5 goals on 32.5 shots per game last season.

Columbus went 33-22-15 overall and 10-7-5 in division action a season ago. The Blue Jackets scored 180 total goals last season, 31 on power plays and three shorthanded.