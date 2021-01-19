X

Detroit hosts Columbus after Ryan's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
Detroit hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets after Bobby Ryan scored two goals in the Red Wings' 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets (1-2-0, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (1-2-0, fifth in the Central Division)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets visit Detroit after Bobby Ryan scored two goals in the Red Wings' 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Detroit finished 17-49-5 overall and 9-13-1 in division games in the 2019-20 season. Goalies for the Red Wings compiled an .886 save percentage while allowing 3.5 goals on 32.5 shots per game last season.

Columbus went 33-22-15 overall and 10-7-5 in division action a season ago. The Blue Jackets scored 180 total goals last season, 31 on power plays and three shorthanded.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Darren Helm: out (health protocols).

Blue Jackets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

