Detroit Mercy hosts Cleveland State after Geeter's 22-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy hosts Cleveland State after Legend Geeter scored 22 points in Detroit Mercy's 84-82 loss to the Wright State Raiders.

The Titans are 3-3 on their home court. Detroit Mercy is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Vikings are 1-5 against Horizon League opponents. Cleveland State has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

Detroit Mercy is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Cleveland State allows to opponents. Cleveland State averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Detroit Mercy gives up.

The Titans and Vikings square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Nadeau is scoring 13.3 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Titans. Orlando Lovejoy is averaging 12.4 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 40.4% over the last 10 games.

Dayan Nessah is shooting 55.0% and averaging 13.9 points for the Vikings. Jaidon Lipscomb is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Vikings: 3-7, averaging 79.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.