Detroit plays Cleveland on home losing streak

The Cavaliers are 7-3 against opponents in the Central Division. Cleveland ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 25.3 assists per game led by Darius Garland averaging 8.0.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Pistons defeated the Cavaliers 115-105 in their last matchup on Jan. 30. Saddiq Bey led the Pistons with 31 points, and Garland led the Cavaliers with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bey is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pistons, while averaging 15.9 points and 5.8 rebounds. Jerami Grant is averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games for Detroit.

Garland is averaging 20.3 points and eight assists for the Cavaliers. Jarrett Allen is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 2-8, averaging 104.9 points, 45.2 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 105.1 points, 42.4 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.7 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Frank Jackson: day to day (back).

Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Lauri Markkanen: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.